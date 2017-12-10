2019: INEC to register more political parties

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said there was the possibility that the commission would register more political parties before the 2019 general elections.

The Commission’s daily bulletin issued on Saturday in Abuja quoted Yakubu as saying that INEC had received over 120 applications from political associations seeking registration as political parties.

“Already, there are 46 registered political parties and recently a court of law ordered the commission to register one more association as political party.

“Obviously, by the time the commission processes outstanding applications, the number of political parties will possibly increase,” Yakubu said.

Similarly, the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) has assured the commitment of the association to support the conduct of free, fair and credible elections in the country.

According to a statement by an INEC Deputy Director, Aliyu Bello, President of NBA, Abubakar Mahmoud, made the pledge during a two-day retreat organised for newly appointed Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Uyo.

Mahmoud restated the readiness of the Bar to monitor and observe elections, adding that the association would support INEC to enhance the credibility of the electoral process.