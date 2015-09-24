453 pilgrims die in stampede on way to Jamrat complex

Saudi authorities say death toll from the Mina stampede has risen to 453, and 719 pilgrims are reported injured.

The Civil Defense service released the toll and said rescue operations were under way after the stampede in Mina.

The stampede occurred on Street 204 in Mina.

Street 204 is one of the two main arteries leading through the camp to Jamarat, where pilgrims ritually stone the devil by hurling pebbles.

Photographs published on the Civil Defense Twitter feed showed pilgrims lying on stretchers while emergency workers in high-visibility jackets lifted them into an ambulance.

“Work is underway to separate large groups of people and direct pilgrims to alternative routes,” the Saudi Civil Defence said on its Twitter account. — SG

