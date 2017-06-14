Abubakar architect of Nigeria’s current democracy – APC

Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), has described former Head of State, retired Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, as architect of Nigeria`s current democratic dispensation.

He stated this on Wednesday in Abuja in the party`s congratulatory message to Abubakar on his 75th birthday.

The chairman said that Abubakar was a first-class nationalist, detribalised leader and a sterling example of statesmanship.

He added that efforts at entrenching democracy in the country, and indeed globally, would be incomplete without reference to Abubakar’s contributions.

“The party recalls with pride your role as the architect of the current democratic dispensation after a troubled and challenging period of transition.

“Since your exit from office, you have worked tirelessly to ensure peace in the country and in trouble-prone areas of Africa,’’ Odigie-Oyegun said.

He added that in the lead up to the 2015 general elections, the former head of state endeared himself to many as a man of peace.

This, he said, was as a result of his outstanding work as head of the National Peace Committee for the Elections.

Odigie-Oyegun wished the retired general many more happy, healthy and fulfilled years of service to the nation.