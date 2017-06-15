Akintola delivers Bodija Muslim community Ramadan lecture Sunday

Prof. Is-haq Lakin Akintola of Lagos State University is to deliver the fourth Ramadan lecture of Bodija Estates and Environs Muslim Community (BEEMC) in Ibadan on Sunday June 18.

A statement by the Publicity Secretary of the Community, Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Balogun stated that Akintola, who is the Executive Director, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) will discuss on the topic “Dancing on your Father’s Grave.”

The lecture slated at the Community Islamic Centre in Housing Bodija, Ibadan will be hosted by Engr. Bashir Mohammed, the Aare Musulumi of Olona Mosque, Ibadan.

Expected at the lecture include Muslim titled holders, top government functionaries, religious bodies and individuals seeking for pristine knowledge.

It would be recalled that the community heralded its 2017 Ramadan lectures with 10th Prof . I.A.B Balogun memorial lecture on Sunday May 28, with Dr Uthman Ibrahim of Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies delivered a talk on “The Hermeneutics of Corruption.”

Other lectures include “Islam: A panacea for Economic Downtown ‘by Khalifa Ibrahim Ayede while Sheikh Muhammad Qaseem Akinlapa talked on “Child upbringing in Islam” for the third lecture on June 11.