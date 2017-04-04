Ambode confirms Onafowote as GM procurement agency

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has approved the confirmation of the appointment of Fatai Idowu Onafowote as the General Manager of the Lagos State Public Procurement Agency.

The Acting Head of Service, Mrs. Folasade Adesoye who conveyed the Governor’s approval in a letter to Onafowote’s noted that his integrity, selfless service and record of impressive performance were all taken into consideration.

“In confirming your appointment, due cognizance has been taken of your integrity, selfless service and record of impressive performance. I therefore, have no doubt that you will bring your wealth of experience to bear on the work of Lagos State Public Procurement Agency and continue to justify the confidence reposed in you by His Excellency, the Governor,” she said.

Onafowote, a native of Ketu-Ereyun in Ikosi-Ejirin Local Council Development Area, was born on 16th February 1967. He had his primary education at Ladi-Lak Primary School, Bariga from where he proceeded to Ilugun Central Academy, Ibido/Odosenbora in Ilugun Alaro in Ijebu North East Local Council Area. He later went to the University of Ibadan to study Agricultural Biochemistry and Nutrition and graduated with a second class honour (Upper Division).

He got a job at the Lagos State Agricultural Development Project in July 1992 as a Horticultural Officer and served in this capacity from 1992 to 1995.

He joined the Lagos State Public Procurement Agency to support the development of Procurement Officers state-wide in view of the Lagos State Public Procurement Law (2011).

He was promoted to the position of Assistant Director (Procurement) in July 2013 and was appointed the Acting General Manger in 2016 until the confirmation of his appointment by the State Governor.

