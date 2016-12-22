Ambode goes tough on child abuse, sets to implement safeguarding, protection programme

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode on Thursday announced ratification of the first ever Executive Order establishing a Safeguarding and Child Protection Policy in Nigeria, just as he said the Policy was designed as a catalyst for driving awareness and commitment of all stakeholders, including every member of the community towards the protection of children.

The State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem, in a statement, disclosed that the Programme was developed to prescribe management systems in place to create and maintain a safe environment for children, adding that in clear terms, the policy also articulates procedures to be adopted when disclosures of abuse are made.

According to Kazeem, the Executive Order which was signed by the Governor on December 16, 2016 highlights the emphasis which the present administration placed on protecting the lives of all children in the State.

Giving details on the order, Kazeem said it applies to all State Government organisations, all public and private schools, child centred institutions, and orphanages located in the State, while the policy also provides the steps that must be followed in the case of a disclosure, the role of the Designated Child Protection and Safeguarding Officer, and the process of reporting and dealing with allegations of abuse against members of staff.

He said: “The Executive Order now makes it mandatory for Child Protection policy to be integrated into the induction programme of newly recruited staff into child-centred institutions. As regards employment of staff, it is now mandatory for all child-centred institutions to conduct detailed background checks.

“Ultimately, the ratification of this Executive Order, would reduce and possibly eliminate incidences of child abuse, establish a culture of early identification of trends and effective intervention to limit the occurrence of cases.”

The Attorney General added that in the next coming months, the State Government would strongly drive adoption of the policy to ensure that all child centred institutions adopt and adhere strictly to the provisions of the Order, while electronic copies would be made available on the State’s Website and other relevant social media platforms to ensure proper dissemination.

“The State Government therefore uses this medium to sound a very clear warning to all Child centred institutions both public and private, that it would no longer tolerate negligence in ensuring the safety of children under their supervision.

“Failure to adhere to the content of the policy would warrant significant repercussions varying from withdrawal of licenses to filing of criminal charges due to negligence,” Kazeem warned.

