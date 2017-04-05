Ambrose Somide becomes Raypower MD

The Board of Directors of DAAR Communications Plc has confirmed Dr Ambrose Olutayo Somide as the new Managing Director of the Radio Services – Strategic Business Unit (SBU) of DAAR Communications Plc conglomerate which includes both RayPower FM and FAAJI FM.

His appointment is sequel to the voluntary retirement by the erstwhile Managing Director – Dr Kenny Ogungbe who is now the Managing Director/CEO of KENNIS FM, the new radio station that has been granted operational licence by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

Dr Ambrose Somide before his appointment which took affect from April 1, 2017 was the Director, Radio Services and was the Coordinating Officer for FAAJI 106.5FM amongst several other duties.

Somide is an alumnus of the University of Ife now Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) where he studied Urban and Regional Planning and graduated in 1991.

He started his broadcasting career in 1983 with the then Radio Nigeria (FRCN) Abeokuta as a News Assistant. In 1984, he joined the Ogun State Property Development Corporation (OPIC) where he worked as a Survey Assistant-in-Training before proceeding to the University.

Upon graduation and after the National Youth Service, he joined the Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation (OGBC 2) as a Programme Presenter (OAP).

Upon the deregulation of the broadcasting sector, he joined DAAR Communications Plc Radio station RayPower FM in 1993 as one of the pioneer staff as the first Head of Presentation and rose through the ranks to the position of the Assistant General Manger – Programme Services.

In 1988, he midwived the establishment of RayPower 2 106.5FM an All Talk – Radio Station which was a broadcast partnership between DAAR Communications Plc and the BBC, London.

In 2000, he rose to the position of the General Manager of Radio Services.

Between 2000 and 2008, he was into private practice as the Chief Executive Officer of a Broadcast Media Consultancy Firm – ATSOM Media, specialising in Content Management, Content Production, Radio and Television Jingles and Commercial (TVC) Production, Capacity Development, Content Provider Trainer and Events Compeering.

In 2008, he rejoined DAAR Communications Plc to again establish the first fully indigenous Television Station – FAAJI TV (Yoruba Language Channel) on Daarsat, the Satellite television station (DTH).

In 2012, he once again midwived the establishment of FAAJI FM a Yoruba/Pidgin Language Radio Station as the Director of Radio Services, with the responsibility of Content Development, Programming and Presentation format for the new station – FAAJI FM including other presentation and administrative duties on RayPower FM.

