Anambra UPP gov aspirant, Chudi Offodile resigns

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the United Progressives Party, UPP, Chudi Offodile, has resigned from the party.

Offodile had on Saturday withdrawn from the party’s primary election where a former minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka emerged the candidate of the party.

Addressing the press on Monday, in Awka, Anambra State, Offodile described the primary of the party as a sham, stating that the party had derailed from its objectives.

He said he was pained that the party could continue the primary despite the death of one of the delegates caused by tear gas from the police.

He said the party was corrupt and insensitive, stressing that he would not have any reason to continue in such an association.

Offodile who said the delegates list to the primary was falsified, added, “To the surprise and consternation of party members, a delegates list copiously at variance with the list of elected delegates was uploaded on the website of the UPP on the 29“ of July 2017 and variously amended on the 4th and 5th of August 2017.

“The website list contained strange names with no phone numbers, unlike the authentic delegates list that had the phone numbers of all delegates displayed.

“When the call fell on deaf ears and considering the fact that my Christian faith and the ideology we profess, places a high premium on human life, I promptly withdrew from the exercise. I consider it unconscionable for the party to have carried on with the primaries under the circumstances.

“Despite all entreaties, including an order of the court that the United Progressive Party should adhere to the provisions of its own constitution in the conduct of the Anambra state governorship primaries, the party did just the opposite.

“I have noted the willful and corrupt manipulation of the party delegates list by Chief Chekwas Okorie, but it is the display of gross insensitivity to the life of a party member that has made me reconsider my membership of the UPP.

“I hereby resign my membership of the party with effect from today the 21st day of August 2017.

“I urge all my supporters and all those who believe in the Biafran ideology of equality, freedom, and justice to do same and await further directives”.