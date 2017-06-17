Apapa road to be shut for one-year for re-construction – Fashola

The Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, has said that a section of the Apapa Wharf road will be shut down for one-year to enable its construction.

Fashola spoke at the official signing of Memorandum of Understanding and handing over of the N4.34bn project to the sponsors, Dangote, Flour Mills companies and Federal Government.

The two kilometres road construction between the Nigerian Port Authority and end of the bridge is expected to take one-year starting from Saturday.

He explained that the use of AG Dangote for the construction was to give the road a better outlook with the use of concrete.

According to the minister, the construction is to resolve the challenges usually encountered on the road.

While commending the sponsors of the project, the minister appealed to road users and stakeholders to persevere.

He said, “We are embarking on what will be the final solution to the massive inconvenience. Businesses and residents in Apapa and its environment have had to endure for a couple of years.

“I like to acknowledge the leadership role of Dangote and Flour Mills who are operators and have also contributed to make this reality. They are doing this as a total Corporate Responsibility without asking for tax holiday or reduction. We are also working on how to ensure free access to Tin Can Island.

“From today that we are handing over the project, the road will take one year to be completed. We need the cooperation of all the stakeholders. There will be some discomfort on the way but we appeal for tolerance and perseverance. It will continue to get better, people should please ensure more to solve the challenge.”

Engr Joseph Makoju from Dangote, said it was co-sponsoring the project to provide an enabling environment for businesses in the area.

He said, “This is part of our CSR. Businesses have to engage the community where they operate. Today’s CSR has gone to a higher level where we find ourselves embarking on a major infrastructural project,” he added.

The Managing Director of Flour Mills, Paul Gbededo, urged the Federal Government to place priority on repairing other sections of Apapa.

He also sought the cooperation of other stakeholders and road users during the construction period.

He said, “Apapa has become a very difficult place to work. With this project that the Federal Government has allowed to embark on, it will give succour to business. It has the biggest port in Nigeria and should not be taken with levity.”