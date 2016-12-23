APC will challenge Wike’s Commission of Inquiry – Magnus Abe

Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, the Senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial District, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will challenge the Commission of Inquiry setup by Gov. Nyesom Wike to investigate the act of violence and other matters that occurred during the December 10 re-run elections in Rivers State.

Speaking at a media parley in Port Harcourt, Abe said although the setting up of the commission by the governor appeared amusing, there is the need to challenge it in Court as such Commission is intended to produce documented indictment on the leaders of APC.

“I think this is the joke of the year. Like every other joke that has been reduced to pen and paper, we are going to treat it seriously. We will challenge that so-called commission in the Court”.

Senator Abe said it has become necessary to challenge the commission because such commission should be unbiased but past commissions setup by the governor had demonstrated that the intention was to indict APC members and exonerate PDP members from any culpability.

He added that the setting up of the commission runs against the legal maxim that one cannot be a judge in his own case.

Senator Abe expressed discontent that the governor will perpetuate a lot of atrocities and impunity, only to setup a commission of inquiry to exonerate himself and his party and blame the APC.

The former Secretary to Rivers State Government stated that the governor chose to setup the commission having heard that the Inspector-General of Police had commenced investigation in some allegations against the governor.

“Because the Inspector-General of Police has asked the Police to investigate allegations and the circumstance of the things that happened here and then the chief suspect says that he has no confidence in the investigation of the Police and went ahead to setup his own inquiry.

“This is a man that for the past one week has done nothing but to express his bias. He has already indicted everybody that he can indict and then he is setting up a commission of inquiry. How would any other person have confidence in that kind of inquiry when his bias is known; his prejudice is clear? Like every other commission that has been set up by this administration, it is design with one thing and only one thing in mind to indict leaders of All Progressives Congress in Rivers State,” Abe said.

Follow Us