Argentina ends year top of FIFA world rankings

Argentina ends the year top of the FIFA world rankings, with South American neighbours Brazil second.

Argentina, who has led the rankings since replacing Belgium in April, has won 10 of their 15 games in 2016, while losing three.

World champions Germany stay third, ahead of Chile, Belgium and Colombia in the rankings published on Thursday by football’s governing body.

Euro 2016 finalists France, who have gained the most ranking points since December 2015, remain seventh ahead of European champions Portugal, while Uruguay and Spain complete the unchanged top 10.

The biggest movers of the month are Rwanda, who are up nine places to 92nd.

