Aruna Quadri crashes out of ITTF World Cup

Aruna Quadri, African Table Tennis Champion, has crashed out of the ongoing International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Cup in Liege, Belgium.

Quadri suffered a 6-11, 7-11, 6-11, 7-11 loss to Japan’s Jun Mizutani in the Round of 16 on Saturday.

He made this known on his twitter account shortly after his defeat.

According to him, it’s end of road for me in world cup.

“Lost 4-0 to Jun in round of 16 and he is so much stronger than me. Thanks to all that supported me.

“We keep the hard work going and hope for better results in future. Thanks to @premierbetng for the big support,” Quadri tweeted.

The African champion lost his first game to Korea’s Lee Sangsu.

He defeated Kanak Jha of U.S. in the preliminaries on Friday to book a clash with Rio Olympics bronze medalist Mizutani in the Round of 16.

The player had earlier signed a sponsorhip deal with premierbetng, popularly known as “Baba Ijebu’’, an online betting platform.

The tournament which began on Friday will end Sunday.