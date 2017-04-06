Avoid junk food, eat more fruits, vegetable to prevent cancer, diabetes, other killer diseases – FUTA Don

Research has shown that at least four of the ten leading causes of death -heart disease, cancer, stroke and diabetes- are directly related to what we eat.

Also protein malnutrition has been identified as a major public health problem in the developing world, leading to prevalence of killer diseases.

A professor of Applied Biochemistry at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA Ganiyu Oboh gave this revelation while delivering the 85th inaugural lecture of the university.

Professor Oboh, who spoke on the topic, ‘Functional Foods: Paradigm for Health and Wellness’ said “nutrition is an important factor that affects human health and quality of life.

He said the way out is a change in dietary habit advising that people should eat functional food to stay healthy and live long.

According to him, individuals who want to stay healthy should eat more vegetables and fruits and avoid junk foods.

He said there are strong evidences that global increases in the consumption of heavily processed foods.

According to him, this coupled with lifestyle changes, particularly cultural shifts away from fresh and wholesome homemade meals to take-outs have contributed to high rates of preventable, chronic diseases.

“Today, there are different problems related to diet and lifestyles. There are many modern systemic diseases in which dietary pattern plays significant role in the incidence and pathogenesis of such diseases. Proper nutrition and healthy lifestyles may represent good pre-requisites for the prevention/management of these diseases”.

Quoting the Greek physician, Hippocrates who said, “Let food be your medicine and medicine be your food”, Oboh linked prevalent chronic and killer diseases to dietary pattern.

Defining functional foods, he said they are foods or food components that confer additional health benefits to the consumer beyond their conventional nutritive values.

The don also said the science of functional food is a junction between two important concepts: food and health Oboh said though functional food research seem to be an emerging field, there are evidences to support that interests in how food can promote health and prevent diseases has been preserved over the centuries, especially in ancient Indian and Chinese traditional medicine.

He further said with prevalent global epidemics of obesity, Type 2 diabetes and other predominantly diet-related diseases there is an urgent need to explore innovative strategies for promoting healthy eating.

Oboh said his research group has investigated some common staples in Nigeria vis-à-vis their nutritive and medicinal potentials and discovered that tropical green leafy vegetables, fruits, legumes, cereals, pepper fruits, tomatoes and spices are potent antioxidants. He however warned against blanching which reduces antioxidant properties of most vegetables.

Oboh also stressed food-drug interaction saying there is a high influence of diets and some food components on the efficacy and potency of certain therapeutic drugs and medicines.

“The concept of food-drug interaction becomes important when considering functional foods. This is because drugs are never used in isolation. They are often used after meals, seldom during meals and rarely before meals” he added.

Oboh further warned against consumption of junk, recommending carbohydrates like wholemeal bread, wholegrain rice, fresh fruits and vegetables, fats like olive oil, nuts and oily fish, lean meat, low-fat dairy products in addition to diets low in salt, saturated fat, refined carbohydrates and sugar.

He also said canteens and eateries on campus should avoid the sale of junk foods but encourage sale if medicinal/healthy foods.

Oboh also urged FUTA bakery to add special bread for people battling with diseases like diabetes, hypertension and other degenerative diseases and also add fruit juice with medicinal content.

Oboh appealed to the Federal Government to provide funds for research in functional foods and nutraceuticals in addition to establishing nutritional centres in each of the six geopolitical zones of the country.

He also called for the establishment of an Institute of Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals where experts in food, nutrition, dietetics and toxicology may be engaged to run short-term intensive courses for medical doctors, nurses and other health professionals.

Oboh, a two-time winner of the award of Best Researcher at FUTA and current Head of Biochemistry Department finally called for regular medical check-up to ascertain ones health status.

In an introductory remark, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Adebiyi Daramola described Professor Ganiyu Oboh as a scholar of international repute who has contributed brilliantly to knowledge both at FUTA and globally In addition to attracting national and international grants to the university.

