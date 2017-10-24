Buhari congratulates business tycoon, Adebutu at 82

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Ogun State-born businessman and eminent philanthropist, Sir (Dr) Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu (CON) as he clocks 82, on October 24.

The President lauded Sir Adebutu’s contributions to the growth of the economy through his businesses, and the provision of jobs to thousands of Nigerians especially the youth.

He also commended the business acumen, hard work and sheer determination which enabled the celebrant to rise from humble beginnings to currently sit atop a business empire.

President Buhari affirmed that Sir Adebutu’s philanthropic programmes under the auspices of the Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu Foundation have made life more meaningful for less privileged Nigerians.

Describing as “worthy of emulation” the donations made particularly to educational and religious organisations by the kind-hearted octogenarian, popularly called “Baba Ijebu”, the President noted that such contributions have endeared him to Nigerians from all parts of the country.

President Buhari prayed that Almighty God will grant Sir Adebutu, a recipient of several chieftaincy titles and honorary doctorate degrees, good health and longer life to continue rendering selfless services to his fatherland and humanity.