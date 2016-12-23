Buhari hails appointment of Dorgu as the 13th Bishop of Woolwich

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the appointment of a Nigerian, Woyin Karowei Dorgu as the 13th Bishop of Woolwich, by the church of England as gladenning and reassuring.

A congratulatory message sent on his behalf by the Senior Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa to the new Bishop, the president described the appointment as gladdening and reassuring being the first black man to be so appointed in 20 years.

“This is an attestation to the fact that Nigerians in the Diaspora are excelling in their various fields of human endeavours, thus projecting a good image for the country abroad.”, Buhari said in the letter.

The President hoped and prayed that Dorgu’s appointment as a Bishop will serve as a catalyst for others in the region as well as enhance Nigeria’s spiritual rejuvenation.

“You have worked really hard and earned the respect of the Church of England to be so appointed. With you on this, we are sure you will continue to contribute your quota to the success of the Church.”, he added.

The SSA expressed the willingness of President Muhammadu Buhari to receive Dorgu in Nigeria and rejoice with his unique feat which has made Nigeria proud of him.

Bishop Dorgu will be consecrated at Southwark Cathedral on March 17, 2017.

Born and raised in Nigeria, Dorgu was trained as a medical doctor in Lagos before being ordained in the UK. He has since served as a minister in various London parishes.

Dorgu said he hopes to embrace the diversity of Woolwich, which hosts a significant Nigerian expatriate community, and to encourage more ethnic minorities to participate in the ministry, which is predominantly white.

Out of the 15 percent of the general population engaged in the process of becoming ordained, ethnic minorities of blacks represented only 1.9 percent.

It is believed that quite a lot of Nigerian Christians [in the Woolwich area] are from an Anglican background.

