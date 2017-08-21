Buhari’s speech, significant tool in strengthening nation’s unity – Cleric

Bishop Martins Uzoukwu, the Catholic Bishop of Minna Diocese, on Monday described President Buhari’s speech as `significant tool that will continue to strengthen the nation’s hard earned unity’.

Uzoukwu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that, the President’s speech had addressed sensitive issues concerning the nation’s corporate existence.

“Mr President has spoken that the nation’s corporate existence is not negotiable, that alone is the best thing that has happened to our county in recent times,” he said.

While expressing gratitude to God for the President’s quick recovery and return to Nigeria, he called on Nigerians to imbibe the culture of seeking divine intervention for their leaders.

This he said became necessary to ensure good democratic governance.

“We should collectively set aside our religious, tribal and political differences to support and cooperate with the present administration to take us to greater heights.

“President Buhari is a God-sent servant to our country to re-position and direct our country for greatness.

“The presence of President Buhari in the country at this material time, has doused the rising political tension,’’ Uzukwu said.

He also called on politicians to play responsible politics by embracing the principles of coexistence.