Chelsea strike late to beat Watford 4-2

Chelsea scored two late goals as they came from behind to claim a dramatic victory against Watford at Stamford Bridge and end a three-game winless run.

Cesar Azpilicueta headed the Blues 3-2 in front in the 87th minute before Michy Batshuayi sealed the victory in stoppage time despite an unconvincing performance from the champions.

It was Batshuayi’s second of the game after he had headed an equaliser for Chelsea midway through the second half, his side having fallen behind to Watford goals either side of half-time to hint at a third consecutive Premier League defeat for the Blues.

Pedro put the home side ahead in the 12th minute with a sensational 25-yard strike that curled away from Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes and in off the right-hand post.

But the Blues were shaky defensively throughout and Marco Silva’s Hornets scored twice through Abdoulaye Doucoure and Roberto Pereyra to put them on course for a famous victory.

It could have been even worse for Antonio Conte’s side as Brazilian Richarlison missed two glorious chances for Watford – one from six yards out, the other a close-range header – either side of Pereyra’s goal.

But Batshuayi’s equaliser and the third for Azpilicueta saw Conte throw himself into the home crowd as his side completed a turnaround that the Belgium striker then capped deep into injury time.

Victory takes Chelsea above Watford into third in the table, six points behind leaders Manchester City.

After a relentless run to Premier League glory last season, Chelsea’s early defence of the title has been anything but smooth, with defeats to Manchester City and Crystal Palace in their last two games.

Reports this week suggested Chelsea’s players were unhappy with Conte’s punishing training regime following their Champions League draw with Roma and modest league form.

The Blues looked to be settled by Pedro’s spectacular opener but as Watford grew into the game the Chelsea defence, so impressive last season, began to look porous.

They failed to deal with a long throw for Doucoure’s equaliser and Pereyra was then left unmarked for Watford’s second as the Hornets cut them open with worrying ease.

Yet credit must go to Chelsea for the way they responded to going behind.

Batshuayi scored his first 10 minutes after coming on as a substitute to make it 2-2 and the mood at Stamford Bridge changed markedly when Azpilicueta completed the turn around.

On the back of their two league defeats and Champions League draw with Roma, it was a win that felt extremely significant for Conte and his side in terms of the whole season.

Certainly their spirit and drive was in marked contrast to the sort of surrender witnessed in the season – that saw Jose Mourinho sacked – that followed their last title triumph.

Richarlison’s misses came either side of Roberto Pereyra’s goal

Watford started the game unbeaten away from home in the Premier League this season and fourth in the table, one place above Chelsea.

Their performance was deeply impressive for the most part, combining athleticism and energy with plenty of technical ability.

The marking for Batshuayi and Azpilicueta’s headers for Chelsea’s second and third goals was poor but what cost them equally as dearly was the finishing of Richarlison.

First, the Brazilian missed an open goal from six yards after Kiko Femenía’s superb cross and then he headed horribly wide from a similar distance when unmarked.

Manager Silva labelled the result “unfair” and complimented Richarlison despite his profligacy – but the Portuguese will know that had the forward been less wasteful in front of goal, his side would have given Chelsea an even bigger hill to climb.