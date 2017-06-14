China’s civil aviation authority penalizes Emirates over unsafe operations

China’s civil aviation regulator on Wednesday suspended Emirates from adding new destinations and aircraft in China over the next six months, after two of its flights had unsafe operations.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has also imposed a fine of about $4,270 on the airline.

The two separate incidents occurred on April 17 and May 18 in the airspace of the city of Urumqi in China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The first involved an Emirates aircraft flying at a wrong height, and in the second an aircraft temporarily lost contact with air traffic control.

The CAAC has held Emirates crew members responsible for both incidents.

It said it has summoned senior officials from the airline for a meeting, but did not provide further information.