Civil group uncovers plan to use Osun Paris club refunds to sponsor July 8 bye-election

A civil group, the Civil Societies Coalition for the Emancipation of

Osun State (CSCEOS), says it has uncovered plan by the State governor, Rauf Aregbesola to divert the second tranche of Paris Club refund of N12.7 billion accrued to the state into the funding of forthcoming Osun West Senatorial Bye-Election slated to hold on July 8, 2017.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed July 8

for a bye election to replace late Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

It also disclosed that sum of N75 million was taken to Alimosho

local government area of Lagos State at the weekend for sharing among

the thousands of All Progressives Congress (APC) faithful that

volunteers to be party agents during the forthcoming bye-election in

the State and as well agreed to transfer their Voters card from Lagos

to Osun State during the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR)

exercise ahead of of 2018 governorship election in the State.

It added that Aregbesola had also employed the service of the

former Resident Electoral Commission (REC) in the State who hailed

from Lagos State at the sum of N55 million, for bribing of the

electoral officials to compromise the system during the forthcoming

bye-election in favour of APC candidate, Mudasiru Hussein.

The group said that it based on these reasons that the State

government was silent on the total amount being received by the State

out of N516.38 billion accrued to the 36 States of the Federation and

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and how it planned to spend the money.

CSCEOS further alleged that Aregbesola has been working on the

plan and modality to shortchange the workers and pensioners in the

State by concluding to use 40 percent of the N12.7 billion which could

only pay just two months out of 12 to 13 months backlogs of salaries

and pensions arrears in order to have enough funds to sponsor the

forthcoming bye-election and as well divert the remaining funds into

other phony projects.

It stressed that part of the grand plan of Aregbesola to deceive the

civil servants and pensioners in the State, was to begin the payment

of two months’ salary and pension arrears out of the backlog, after

the conduct of July 8th bye –election, envisaging that the State

government might not be able to meet the huge financial expenses of

the election, due to the financial buoyancy of the arc-rival of the party candidate in the forthcoming election in person of Dr. Ademola Adeleke of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

In a statement signed by group’s Chairman, Comrade Adeniyi Alimi

Sulaiman and copies made available to journalists on Sunday, insisted

that Aregbesola had earmarked the half percent of the funds to be

spent on the forthcoming bye-election while the remaining half of the

funds had been lodged in a fixed deposit account operated by the state

government till after bye-election.

The statement said that Governor Aregbesola has been working round the

clock in his usual way to ensure justification for the spending of the

new Paris Club refunds accrued to the State in order to give the

impression that his government was transparent in the management of

State resources, advising the leaders of the labour unions and

pensioners in the State to wake-up from their slumber by not allowing

the state government to divert the new funds.

It described Aregbesola as a serial and pathological liar who always

made blatant lies in the management of the State resources since

inception of his administration in November 27,2010, insisting that

all the phony projects being claimed to have spent all the recent

bailout funds and Paris-club refunds on, were being financed by the

loan obtained from the both local and international financial

institutions, adding that the plan to divert the 12.7billon

London-Paris club loan refunds, would undermine the human dignity of

civil servants and pensioners in the state.

“Instead of Mr. Rauf Aregbesola to use the newly received N12.7 billion London-Paris Club refunds loan from the Federal government to offset the backlog of salaries and pensions arrears of 12 to 13 months, Aregbesola had concluded arrangement to shortchange the Civil servants and pensioners of the State by paying them just only two months while the State government would leave 10 to 11 months salaries and pensions arrears unpaid.

“Aregbesola is callous, selfish, heartless, wicked, tyrannical,

merciless, cruel, brutal and inhuman for leaving the workers and

pensioners to be wallowing in abject poverty and you will note that

Aregbesola has been silent on the issue of Paris Club refunds to the

State unlike other States of the federation.

“This is high time for every discerning people of the State to demand from Aregbesola to use the Paris Refunds loan to clear the backlog of workers and pensions due with gratuities before the conduct of July 8th,2017 Osun West Senatorial district bye-election,” the statement said.