Court rejects ex PDP chairman’s son application to travel abroad for treatment

A Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja on Tuesday dismissed application filed by Abba Mohammed, son of the former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bello Haliru seeking for permission to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Bello Haliru and his son, Abba Mohammed, alongside their company, Bam Project and Properties Limited, are facing corruption charges for allegedly receiving N300 million from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

At the hearing of the motion, counsel to Mohammed, Mr Emmanuel Ekong informed the court of an application dated March 13 seeking permission to allow Mohammed to travel to the United Kingdom to attend to his failing health.

Ekong also asked the court to permit the release of Mohammed’s passport so that if the first application was granted, he would be able to travel for the proposed treatment.

The counsel added that the first appointment for his client to see the doctors was on March 23, which he could not meet up with but he was given another appointment in May.

He, therefore, urged the court to grant the application.

The Prosecuting Counsel, O. A Atoglabe, while opposing the application, informed the court that there was no document in the court to support the application and urged the court to refuse the application.

In his ruling Justice Ahmed Mohammed said although there was a document to back the defendant’s medical appointment for March 23, he could not find any for a new date in May.

“There is no evidence brought forth by the defendant that he has another appointment in May in the United Kingdom for treatment,” the judge said.

The judge, therefore, dismissed the application and adjourned the case until May 10, for continuation of the trial.

Follow Us

”