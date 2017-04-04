Dabiri-Erewa laments deaths of Nigerians in Mediterranean sea

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has commiserated with the parents and families of victims of the latest Mediterranean boat mishap and pray unto God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

She described the deaths of these young Nigerians in the latest boat mishap on the Mediterranean sea as” unfortunate, tragic and preventable.”

In a statement by her Special Assistant on Media, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, she lamented that promising young Nigerians embarking on such dangerous journeys, in search of greener pastures, end up faced rather with hopelessness, torture, despair and sometimes death, as in this case.

“It is tragic and lamentable. It is just not worth it ultimately. There has to be sustained awareness campaigns on the dangers inherent in such journeys Migration policies are getting tougher all over. In Germany alone, there are about 12000 Nigerians seeking Asylum and they will not be granted. They are likely to be deported”.

The International Organization of Migration (IOM), said 128 migrants, comprising Nigerians and other West Africans, died while crossing Mediterranean Sea to Europe between March 6 and 26, 2017.

