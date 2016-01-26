Deeper Life pastor kidnapped, N50m ransom demanded

The Kebbi State Overseer of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, DCLM, Pastor David Onubedo was on Monday evening kidnapped in Okene, Kogi State and whisked away to an unknown destination.

Onubedo, a high ranking pastor of the DCLM, was returning from the church’s Bible Study presided over by the General Superintendent of the church, Pastor William Kumuyi, and transmitted to all Deeper Life Bible Church outlets nationwide, around 9pm on Monday when he was kidnapped, according to a source.

Another source said he was already at home after the Bible Study when the gunmen came and abducted him.

A close family source quoted Onubedo’s wife as saying that the kidnappers had established contact with her and were demanding for N50 million ransom as at Tuesday morning before they could release him.

It was gathered that the kidnappers called earlier on Tuesday and told the distraught wife that she had to look for N50 million before her husband could regain his freedom.

Key leaders in Deeper Life confirmed the kidnap of Onubedo, but preferred not to be quoted as they are not authorised to comment on the matter, saying that it was the Church Secretary, Pastor Jerry Asemota who could comment.

There is apprehension in Kebbi State where he is the overall Deeper Life leader and in Kogi State, his hometown where he had also acted as the State Overseer at a point.

A close family source of the overseer in Kebbi State also confirmed that their pastor had been kidnapped by gunmen and that his whereabouts had not been ascertained.

Text messages are being circulated to Deeper Life members nationwide to embark on intensive prayers so that the kidnappers could release their leader.

The text message read: Please, begin to pray and send prayer request to others for the release of Pastor Onubedo, a state overseer in Deeper Life Ministry who was reportedly kidnapped at his residence immediately after the Bible Study tonight (Monday).

“The pastor wants us to immediately enter prayer closets both as individuals, families and in groups for his immediate and safe release…key in quick.”

Onubedo was a Group Pastor in Shogunle Group Deeper Life Bible Church where he was in charge of about six churches several years ago before he was promoted by Kumuyi to become the State Overseer of Niger State where he was also in charge of all Deeper Life Churches in the State.

Kumuyi later transferred him to Kogi State as the State Overseer and later to Sokoto State as the State Overseer.

He was again redeployed to Kebbi State where he is currently serving as the State Overseer before his kidnap.

