DSS arraigns five for kidnapping eight-year-old boy in Katsina

The Department of State Services, DSS has arraigned five persons before a Katsina Magistrates’ Court over the alleged kidnapping of an eight-year-old boy.

The accused, Ahmad Muhammad, 20; Auwal Nura, 20; Mustapha Abdullahi, 20; Aisha Nasiru, 50 and Habiba Nasiru, 24, were said to have conspired and kidnapped the boy on his way to school in November 2016.

The prosecution counsel, H.A Al-Sadiq, told the court on Thursday in Katsina that the offence was committed in Funtua Local Government Area of the state.

Al-sadiq said that DSS operatives apprehended the five accused persons after rescuing the boy.

She said that the accused persons were charged for kidnapping, criminal conspiracy and child trafficking, contrary to sections 97 and 273 of the penal code.

Al-Sadiq further said that accused persons were only brought before the court for mention.

The prosecutor added that the DSS had completed investigation and forwarded the case file to the state Ministry of Justice for advice.

She, therefore, urged the court to fix another date for further mention of the case.

The Chief Magistrate, Nuraddeen El-ladan, adjourned the case to July 13, for further mention and ordered the remand of the accused persons in prison custody.