EFCC arraigns ex-perm. sec for failing to declare N97m

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arraigned Clement Onuigbo, a former Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Labour, for failing to declare N97 million in his assets.

Onuigbo is standing trial on a three-count charge of failure to declare his full assets.

The EFCC, in a charge number FHC/L/1054C/17, alleged that the 59-year-old accused, on April 16, 2016, failed to disclose in his assets declaration form a sum of N97 million found in his bank account.

The EFCC prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo, also alleged that the accused kept $139, 000 and 10, 000 British Pounds in his account.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 23 (3) (c) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act 2004.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Tom Awana, the defence counsel, applied for the bail of his client.

The trial judge, Justice Babs Kuewumi, admitted the accused to bail of N50 million with one surety in like sum.

Kuewumi also ordered that the surety must submit his recent passport photograph, while the accused must submit his international passport to the court’s Deputy Chief Registrar.

The judge, however, ordered that the accused should be remanded at the EFCC’s custody, pending the perfection of his bail conditions.

He adjourned the case until May 8 for trial.

