EFCC arraigns man with forged crude oil export documents

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned one Franklin Uche before Justice G.K Olotu of the Federal High Court, Maitama on a six-count charge bordering on forgery and conspiracy to defraud.

The accused allegedly forged Export Clearance Permit, a document usually issued by the Ministry of Trade and Investment, and which is a major requirement for the lifting of crude oil.

The offence, according to EFCC statement, is contrary to Section 6 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006 and Section 1 (2)(c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap. M.17 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The accused who pleaded not guilty was said to have on the 2nd of September 2013 in Abuja had in his possession, a document titled Export Clearance Permit with Serial No: Q2250342 and which “document you knew contained a false pretence and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 6 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under S. 8(b) of the same Act.”

Justice Olotu however granted the accused bail in the sum of N10 million and a surety in like sum.

The surety, which must be a director in the civil service is expected to, along with the accused, deposit their passport photographs with the court.

The accused is however to remain in Kuje prison pending when he perfects his bail terms.

The case was adjourned to April 21, 2014 for trial.