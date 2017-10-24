EFCC Maina’s seals properties in Kaduna

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has sealed six properties allegedly owned and acquired with suspected proceeds of crime by Abdulrasheed Maina, former head of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms.

The properties are a two storey commercial building located on Ibrahim Taiwo road, a bungalow located on Katuru road, and four separate properties located on Kano road in Kawo new extension Kaduna.

Maina, whose sudden reappearance as a director, federal ministry of interior has continued to generate curious debate, had earlier been sacked for his involvement in the pension scam.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday ordered his “immediate disengagement” and ordered the head of service to probe of the circumstances of Maina’s recall and submit the report the office of his chief of staff before the close of work on Monday.

Maina, who has been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over some allegations of fraud levelled against him, was reinstated into the civil service under controversial circumstances.