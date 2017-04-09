Efe Ejeba emerges winner of Big Brother Naija

Ejeba Michael Efe has won the Big Brother Naija reality show. The upcoming rapper got the most votes from Nigerians to edge past Bisola who got the second highest amount of votes.

Before Sunday’s live eviction show began, host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, went into the house to meet up with the finalists for the final sending-home process.

The first of the five finalists to be evicted was Marvis, making her the fourth runner-up.

When asked to describe her post-eviction feeling, she said, “I feel great. I feel like breathing now”.

Marvis wasn’t forthcoming when asked if she would forge a romantic relationship with Efe.

“Maybe. I’m not so sure. I have something outside,” she answered.

Debie-Rise was the second housemate to be evicted during the live show of the grand finale.

After sharing a lengthy hug with TBoss, she made it out of the house with her guitar.

Debie-Rise also defended her constant, almost obsessive, strumming of the guitar.

“My guitar is part of my niche that I’ve created,” she said.

Asked whether she had feelings for any of the housemates, she said, “I really like Bassey”.

After taking the last three housemates down memory lane, the host announced TBoss, one of the most controversial housemates, as the second runner-up.

She became the fourteenth housemate to be evicted from the show.

Despite all the talk of a potential romance between her and Miyonce, TBoss said there’s no possibility of anything coming out of it.

“I’ve missed Miyonce. It will be nice to see him,” she said, adding that: “I’m single.”

Afterwards, it came down to between Bisola and Efe, and the latter was eventually announced as the winner.

The artiste won N25 million prize money and a SUV.

The best overall time for the arena games in the Big Brother house was won by TBoss.

She was awarded a cheque of N500, 000 for her efforts

The winner of the ONE Campaign task was Bisola.

She will speak at the ONE Campaign conference in New York, US.

Before the show ended, Obi-Uchendu announced that over six million messages were received from viewers during the course of the 78-day show.

Tiwa Savage, 2baba Idibia and Emmy Gee performed at the grand finale.

