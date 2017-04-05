Ex-Gov Suswam slams N10bn suit against DSS, AGF over alleged detention

Former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam, has filed a N10 billion suit against the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) for alleged violation of his fundamental rights by his unlawful arrest and detention since February 25, 2017 without trial.

In an application filed by his counsel, J.B. Daudu (SAN), at the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court Tuesday, the DSS and the AGF were parties along with the Director of DSS joined as first, third and second respondents respectively.

Suswam is seeking for the enforcement of his fundamental rights and other reliefs brought pursuant to Order 4, Rule 4, 5 and 6 of the Fundamental (Rights Enforcement) Rules 2009, Section 34, 35, 36 and 46 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, and Article 6 of the African Charter (on human and people’s rights) Act LFN, 2004.

He is also seeking, among other reliefs, an order directing the respondents, particularly the first and second respondents, to release the applicant or produce him before the court for purposes of his being released.

Suswam said that his continued detention had seriously affected his health due to lack of access to medical care. He is also seeking aggravated damages in the sum of N10 billion for alleged unlawful arrest and detention without trial.

Meanwhile, no date has been fixed for hearing.

