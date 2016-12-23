Farmers to cultivate 5,500 hectares of wheat in Jigawa

The Jigawa Government on Friday said no fewer than 5,500 hectares of wheat would be cultivated by farmers during dry season in the state.

The Information Officer of the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Malam Wada’u Sulaiman, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse.

Sulaiman said the ministry disclosed this at the opening of a five-day train-the-trainer workshop for 50 women cooperative groups in Kafin-Hausa Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that the training was organised by Kano and Jigawa office of the Agricultural Transformation Agenda (ATA).

The spokesperson said that the state government had already approved the released of N35 million counterpart fund for executing the programme.

The state ATA’s Director, Malam Ahmad Umar, urged farmers groups to register at the ministry to benefit from the federal government’s support of fertiliser wheat, rice and maize seeds through the Growth Enhancement Scheme Support Programme (GES).

Alhaji Auwalu Ado, the state Coordinator of the programme, said 10 local government areas were selected for the pilot scheme with five each from Jigawa and Kano states.

