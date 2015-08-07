FCMB launches ‘’Quick Recharge’’ for airtime purchase

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Limited has unveiled a self-service, known as Quick Recharge, which allows all its customers to top-up their mobile phones instantly on any of the Global System for Mobile (GSM) networks.

The service enables customers to recharge their GSM phones directly from their FCMB account by simply dialling a dedicated code, *322*214*amount# (e.g.*322*214*1000#) and within seconds the customer’s phone is credited with the value of airtime purchased.

This eliminates the delays and other challenges that could come with buying and use of physical recharge cards or PINS.

In a statement, the bank explained that the Quick Recharge service can work on all mobile devices, including low end phones, smart phones and tablets.

There is also no need for its customers to register on the platform as they all have been pre-registered to enjoy the service.

The Bank pointed out that the benefits of the service includes, instant top-up anywhere and anytime in the country and it is available on the existing GSM networks (MTN, Airtel, Glo and Etisalat) in the country.

According to FCMB, the Quick Recharge service is another value-added offering designed to meet the needs of its ever increasing customer base that are technology savvy.

It added that, “this is in line with our commitment to inclusive banking through products and services that aligns with the lifestyles of our existing and potential customers.”

The Bank further explained that this forms part of its sustainability and environmental management principles geared towards reducing the quantity of paper and other materials usage in the society, which printing of recharge cards forms a substantial part.

FCMB provides one of the best alternate channels banking services cutting across ATMs, mobile banking and internet banking.

Besides achieving instant account opening via various mobile platforms, the Bank is among the first to deliver on-the-spot Visa card and Mastercard issuance.

With a clear understanding of its market and environment, FCMB is well positioned to continue to create value for its teeming customers.

