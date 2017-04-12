FG hails Odujinrin, for solo flight record breaking feat

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has congratulated a Nigerian pilot, Ademola Odujinrin, on his record-breaking feat of being the first African solo pilot to fly around the world. has congratulated a Nigerian pilot, Ademola Odujinrin, on his record-breaking feat of being the first African solo pilot to fly around the world.

Dabiri-Erewa in a congratulatory message sent to Odujinrin, stated that the unique feat by the Captain was not only an honour to Nigeria as a nation but to the entire black Africa.

“We are truly proud of you and urge you to continue to extol the virtues and strength of the Nigerian heritage. Your shinning beacon serves as inspiration to the Youth of Nigeria.

“Your achievement has rubbed off positively on the African continent and the world at large”

“It is also a testimony to the fact that Nigerians are great people contributing in many ways to the development of the country and the continent as a whole”

“You have once again confirmed that Nigerians are excelling in all fields of human endeavour”, adding that “with a Diaspora Policy and Diaspora Commission underway, President Muhammadu Buhari is determined to create an effective symbiotic relationship between his administration and Nigerians in the Diaspora’’.

Odujinrin, who works for Air Djibouti, completed the final stage of his journey on Wednesday afternoon, landing safely at Washington Dulles International Airport.

He has completed the whole circumnavigation in a Cirrus SR22, stopping in more than 15 countries on five continents, returning to Washington DC, where his journey began in September 2016.

The solo pilot, Captain Odujinrin admitted that Nigeria indeed has great potentials to rule the world but only need an enabling environment to showcase her potentials.

Chairman of Air Djibouti, Aboubaker Omar Hadi, says: “By supporting initiatives like Lola’s flight around the world, Air Djibouti hopes to inspire the upcoming and the new generation of pilots in Africa and help to pave the way for the aviation industry to thrive in the region.

