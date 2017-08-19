Finally Buhari arrives Abuja, inspects Presidential Guard of Honour

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday returned to Abuja after a successful medical vacation in London.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President’s aircraft, Air Force 001, carrying the President landed at the Presidential Wing of the airport at exactly 4.35p.m.

President Buhari, who had been on medical treatment in the United Kingdom for the past 100 days, was received by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, some state governors and ministers at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

The governors at the airport included governors of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara, Muhammed Abubakar of Bauchi, Abubakar Bello of Niger, Neson Wike of Rivers, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Deputy governor of Kaduna state, Barnabas Bala.

Among those at the airport to welcome the president included members of the National Assembly, service chiefs, Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris, Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari as well as other presidential aides.

Others at the airports are the National Security Adviser to the President (NSA) retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno; the Director-General, Department of State Security (DSS), Alhaji Lawal Daura and other dignitaries from and within Abuja.

The President took a national salute from the Presidential Guards Brigade while cultural groups were also singing and dancing to welcome him back home.

Buhari, who appeared in traditional attires with a cap to march is now at the Presidential lounge of the airport before moving to the Presidential Villa.

He is expected to speak to Nigerians in a broadcast on Monday at 7 a.m.

President Buhari left Nigeria on May 7, for the second round of his medical treatment in London after receiving 82 rescued Chibok school girls who were abducted by the Boko Haram sect in 2014.