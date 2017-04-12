FIRS realises N2.5bn from VAT automation with airlines

The Federal Inland Revenue Service(FIRS) has entered into Value Added Tax (VAT) automation with Aero contractors, Dana and Medview airlines to boost revenue collection in Aviation.

The Director, ICT FIRS, Kola Okunola, said this in a presentation at the ongoing training by Journalism. Com Ltd. in collaboration with FIRS on Wednesday in Abuja.

Okunola said that since the commencement of VAT automation with the three airlines, FIRS collected N2.5 billion from 2014 till date.

”We also plan to commence VAT automation in oil and gas, big businesses and other sister organisations to facilitate tax payment.

”Arik airline has about 70 per cent of the market in the Aviation, but yet to be in the VAT automation.

“If all these airlines come into place, we (FIRS) are looking at collecting almost N10 billion in a year, ” Okunola said.

According to him, the Intergrated Tax Administration System(ITAS) of the FIRS made Tax Identification Number (TIN) generation much easier to access.

Okunola said that the ITAS platform had a live chat that could respond to questions and complaint of tax payers.

He said that with the help of the platform, tax payers would not need the help of FIRS officials to generate their TIN.

Okunola said that few weeks from now, the service would commence electronic tax clearance.

