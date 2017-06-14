FIRS seals popular hotel over N15.6m tax default in Warri

Enforcement officials of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on Wednesday sealed a four star hotel located in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta.

The hotel, allegedly owed by a prominent Delta politician and former minister, was shut down over accumulated Value Added Tax liabilities of over N15.6 million.

The leader of the enforcement team, Anita Erine, said the tax spanned through 2014 to 2016 years of assessment.

“FIRS Chairman, Dr Babatunde Fowler, has signed a warrant of distrain to seal this hotel.

“The only way we can do otherwise is for you to pay up what you owe or show proof that you have paid,” she said.

The team leader rejected appeal by the hotel staff to speak with the owner who was not around when the hotel was sealed.

She said that they were not allowed to speak to people on phone while enforcing tax law.

“Sorry, we are not allowed to speak to people on phone; if you have no proof of payment, we are sealing the hotel, ‘’she said.

Efforts by one of the management staff to offer explanation was rebuffed by the team leader.

The enforcement team had earlier sealed a construction firm over N84.4 million tax evasion.