FIRS to introduce electronic tax clearance certificates

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) says it will soon introduce electronic Tax Clearance Certificate (e-TCC) system to help reduce fraudulent certificates.

According to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Director, ICT, FIRS, Kola Okunola, stated this in a presentation at the ongoing training by Journalism.com Ltd., in collaboration with the Service yesterday in Abuja.

He said that the implementation of the e-TCC verification system had reached an advanced stage, adding that it was undergoing users’ acceptance test before deployment to production.

“TCC will be out in the next four weeks. It will provide an e-repository of all TCCs issued by FIRS. “It will enable FIRS members of staff and authorised third parties to verify tax clearance certificates, thereby reducing the incidence of fraudulent certificates.

“It automatically sends tax clearance certificates to the e-mails of tax-payers and also enables them to request for and print their TCCs online,” Okunola said.

He said that the Service recently commenced modalities for implementation of robust VAT automation mechanism for power, telecommunications, e-commerce, financial services, oil and gas, insurance, major hotels, malls and hospitality sectors.

Okunola said that the essence of VAT automation in the sectors was to help ensure transparency of tax remittance within the industry and help block leakages.

“Meanwhile, FIRS management is currently adding additional payment gateway channels such as e-transact to help expand the scope and widen the tax net,” he added.

Okunola said that regular conduct of tax-payers’ sensitisation was ongoing, adding that FIRS established the Federal Enlightenment and Engagement Tax Team (FEETT) to educate tax-payers on their tax obligations and rights.

According to him, FIRS has also installed customised digital signage that had been installed in FIRS large tax offices nationwide to enhance taxpayers’ enlightenment as part of the efforts geared towards continuous tax-payers’ education.

