Fulani herdsmen, not kidnappers attacked, abduct Falae – Police

The Ondo State Police Command has said that contrary to wide spread information about the kidnapped of the former Finance Minister and Presidential aspirant, Olu Falae, the case was that of an attack rather than kidnap.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wole Ogodo, said in Akure that Falae was attacked Monday morning and taken away, adding that contrary to earlier reports, “It wasn’t a case of kidnap but an attack by Fulani herdsmen.”

The police spokesman said Falae, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, was taken away while some of his workers were seriously wounded.

Ogodo said no fewer than 50 policemen had been deployed to the area to search for him.

Falae was allegedly kidnapped on his 77th birthday by gunmen numbering over 20 invaded his farm in Ilado village, Akure North area of Ondo state and abducted him.

He was picked at about 1pm and by 3.20pm, the abductors have demanded for N100m as ransom before the septuagenarian could be freed.

