Global communications firm hires P+ Measurement Services to provide media monitoring service in Ghana market

Following its strategic partnership with East Africa media monitoring agency, Reelforge Media Monitoring, P+ Measurement Services has been appointed by global communications firm, Burness Communications to provide media monitoring services in Ghana market.

P+ will be providing print, online, TV and radio monitoring for Burness in the West African country.

Based in Bethesda, Maryland, and with an office in Nairobi, Kenya, Burness Communications provides public relations support to nonprofit organizations. The company specialises in advocacy campaigns, media relations, public policy engagement, event planning etc.

P+ is in charge of Reelforge’s client media monitoring and measurement briefs in Nigeria and Ghana market while Reelforge provides Media Monitoring services to P+ Measurement’s clients in East Africa market.

Speaking on the appointment, Lead Consultant P+ measurement services Nigeria, Philip Odiakose said:

“We are very happy to have been selected to manage the Burness Communications brief in the Ghana market and we are committed to helping the brand grow in the region through media monitoring and intelligence. This means more work for the team, and we hope to deliver the best, with the current market standard”.

As a member of International Association for the Measurement and Evaluation of Communication (AMEC) in the region, P+ Measurement Services, over the past one year, has undergone a media monitoring and PR measurement literacy campaign for brands and government agencies in a bid to standardize a procedure that enables stakeholders to understand that implementing the right media monitoring and measurement campaign will help companies get a clearer understanding of consumer habits and sentiment toward brand products and services.

