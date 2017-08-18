Haj update: Saudia allocates seven flights to carry Qatari pilgrims from Doha to Jeddah

Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has allocated seven flights on board Boeing 777-300s — very modern aircraft — to transport Qatari pilgrims from Doha to King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) here, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Thursday.

This is in implementation of the directives of Custodian of Two Holy Mosques King Salman and in coordination with the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).

Departure flights will be from Aug. 22-25, while return flights will be on Sept. 5 after the end of the Haj session.

The Director General of Air Transport at GACA Muhammad Al-Otaibi said that Saudia is preparing to operate the specified flights after applying for the necessary permits from the Qatari authorities and added, it has not received the permits so far.

Al-Otaibi added that as regards Qatari pilgrims who wish to travel via Dammam or Al-Ahsa airports, they will be transported on scheduled Saudia flights or special flights if necessary.

All these flights will be at the expense of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, he said.

GACA has issued directives to all its airports to provide all the necessary assistance to Qatari pilgrims, in implementation of the royal order. It has also instructed the airports to allocate the necessary time slots for Saudi Arabian Airlines to operate the flights coming from Doha for the Haj season.