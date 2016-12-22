HI-Impact Planet to thrill audience at Gospel Musical Concert

The 25,000 capacity crowd of the newly constructed Hi-Impact Planet Amusement Park & Resort Planet Arena will come alive on Monday the 26th day of December as the owners of the Amusement Park organizes its maiden Musical Gospel Concert.

Tagged Hi-Impact Praise Blast, the free show event which kicks off by 5pm till the following day will have in attendance 3 choirs, 12 bands and 2 legends thrilling audience with sonorous music that promises to leave a lasting impression on the guests expected at the event.

Notable musicians that have been lined up to perform include Ebenezer Obey, Steve Crown, Nathaniel Bassey, Frank Edwards, Midnight Crew, Soweto Choir, TREM HQ Choir, Daystar Choir, Ayan Jesu, and Kunle Ajayi while the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A Adeboye will lead the exhortation.

In a release signed by the Managing Director of the Amusement Park, Adeyeloye Lipede, all arrangements have been put in place to ensure a memorable and eventful night. “We are poised to stage a concert that will linger in the minds of guests on Boxing Day. Our newly acquired Stage, never seen in Nigeria with lighting that will blow minds are almost ready while adequate security arrangements for lives and properties have been concluded” Lipede said.

Lipede also noted that “guests and visitors need not fear about parking of cars as men of the FRSC and Ogun State TRACE will be on ground to ensure a smooth and easy parking of cars”

He therefore advised interested guests to the concert to register at www.hi-impactplanet,com/hipblast.html

Located at the Kilometer 12 Lagos /Ibadan Expressway, opposite Mountain Top University, Ibafo, Hi-Impact Planet is a foremost Amusement Park and has raised the bar in the tourism industry since it opened for business in December 2015.

Other activities lined up for the Yuletide include African night, where the rich African culture is celebrated on Friday 23rd, Carol Parade on Saturday and a host of others.

Meanwhile, visitors to the Park have expressed satisfaction on the additional games introduced into the Park. Speaking on the new additions, a guest, Michael Olanrewaju said the idea of games like Go-Katting, 12 d Cinema and other indoor games at the Lounge make the Park comparable to any of its types worldwide.

