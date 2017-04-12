How EFCC burst $43.4m, £27,800, N23.2m cash concealed in Lagos home

The whistle blowing policy of the Federal Government is paying off as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Wednesday uncovered foreign currencies and Naira notes to the tune of $43.4m, £27,800 and N23.2m at a four bedroom apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The operation followed a confidential information received by the Commission’s Lagos office regarding some suspicious movement of bags in and out of a particular apartment in the building.

Another source who is conversant with the apartment of interest indicated that a woman usually appeared on different occassion with Ghana Must Go bags.

“She comes looking haggard, with dirty clothes but her skin didn’t quite match her outward appearance, perhaps a disguise”, the source said.

On getting to the building, operatives who were armed with a search warrant, met the entrance door locked. The guards at the gate explained that nobody resides in the apartment, but some persons come in and out once in a while. The EFCC operatives used minimum force to enter the apartment.

Monies were found in two of the four bedroom apartment. Further probe of the wardrobe by operatives in one of the rooms, yielded three fire proof cabinets hidden behind wooden panels of the wardrobe.

Upon assessing the content of the cabinets, neatly arranged US Dollars, Pound Sterling and some Naira notes in sealed wrappers were found.

The funds are suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activity. Investigations are ongoing.

