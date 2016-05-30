How Gov. Udom Emmanuel is reshaping Akwa Ibom’s industrial landscape

The administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has recorded significant milestones in its first one year in office, making impactful contributions to the lives of the people across sectoral lines.

The governor, which upon assumption of office on May 29, 2015 set out firmly put the state on strong industrial footing through a well-thought out Five-point agenda of – Job Creation, Poverty Alleviation, Wealth Creation, Economic and Political inclusion, Infrastructural Consolidation and Expansion, has, according to available records, made remarkable inroads.

The Governor which started-off, by putting in place think-tanks for the galvanization of technical and professional inputs that will interpret and bring into concrete realities, the lofty goals of his administration, constituted Technical Committees for the realization of such gigantic projects like the Ibom Deep Seaport, Agriculture and Food Sufficiency as well as Foreign Direct Investments, amongst others.

The expected results of such initiatives have started to manifest. Just within one year, the state has being witnessing major roads construction and dualization projects, including the fly-over at Ikot Oku Ikono junction, upgrade of infrastructure, urban re-modelling and renewal projects, commercial agricultural schemes such as the Cocoa production scheme, Agro-allied economic enhancement programmes as well as the implementation of different capacity building programmes for the workers, the youths and the women in the state.

Governor Udom, which has infrastructure consolidation and expansion as one of the cardinal objectives of his administration, made a budgetary allocations of N65.42 billion in the 2015 state appropriation and N91.8 billion in 2016, has ensured that infrastructural development and the construction of roads, bridges and drainages have remained at the centre stage of his administration.

In just one year, the government of Udom has provided emergency intervention on Gully Erosion ravaging Calabar – Itu Road at Enen Atai, Itu Local Government Area and Gully Erosion ravaging the School of Nursing, Anua all through direct labour work.

The government has also constructed a 3.5km Ikot Udom Road with 15m span bridge in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area with 7.3m carriageway width; side drains; 150mm crushed stone-base base course, 50mm hot roll asphaltic wearing course; 15m span bridge and outfall at designated points.

The government has also constructed the 5km Ikot Usop – Ikot Edeghe – Ikot Ekpuk Road with 30m Span Bridge in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area as well as the 5km Mkpok-Okat Road in Onna Local Government Area.

Others include the construction of Uyo outfall drain from Nsikak Eduok/Oron Road to Tropicana Complex, Uyo, with a 1.5 Km total length of 2.0m x 1.5m Double Cell underground Drain; 1.5 Km Service Road.

This road will serve to de-flood about 3.5 Square kilometer of water – shed area which includes Part of Ewet Housing Estate; Part of Osong Ama Housing Estate; Part of Edet Akpan Avenue and Oron Road and the Akwa Efak Itiam Ikot Ebia and Itiam Etoi Communities, etc.

The government has also constructed the new Terminal Building at the Ibom International Airport, the second runway/taxiway as well as the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility.

Design work of the ground/first floor at the Ibom Tropicana entertainment complex, Uyo has also began as well as the furnishing of Ibom Tropicana complex.

At the inception, of the present administration, Governor Udom Emmanuel had aptly declared that- “Our commitment to industrialization is irrevocable. We know that through industrialization, we shall rewrite the Akwa Ibom Story in employment and wealth creation”. That declaration has today manifested in the frenetic pace of events and magnitude of developments as it touches the industrialization sub-sector of Akwa Ibom economy.

Beginning from clear policy articulation to the flurry of project consolidation events, and even result bearing indices, there is no denying the fact that the last 12 months have been remarkable.

The following are some of the highlights of achievements of government in the area of investment, commerce and industry.

* Revitalization of Peacock Paints Industry in Etinan

* Revitalization of Plasto Crown, Aka-Nung Udoe Road

* Groundbreaking for the establishment of an automobile assembly plant in Itu.

* Groundbreaking for the establishment of Blue Marine -Light Emitting Devices (LED) factory at Ikot Ebom Itam, Itu.

* Ground Breaking Ceremony of Shoprite at the Ibom Tropicana; UFO

* Provision of revolving credit scheme by the state government to small scale industrialists

* Construction of Ibaka Deep Sea Port in progress.

* Introduction of Department of Investment in the new Ministry of Investment Commerce and industry.

As part of its economic diversification initiatives, the government has invested in Agro-Allied industries, such as the coconut plantation/refinery, which brings the state government into partnership with H. J. Oil Food Consulting Ltd, a South African firm.

The coconut plantation/refinery project is sited on 20,000 hectares of land, straddling Mkpat Enin, Ikot Abasi and Eastern Obolo LGAs. The land has been cleared for the cultivation of imported 15,000 special breed coconut seedlings.

The coconut refinery has an installed processing capacity of 200 tons of copra as well as 200 tons of coconut and palm kernel oils per day, for export, industrial and domestic uses.

The Coconut refinery will rejuvenate the palm produces industry in Akwa

Ibom State, incentivize the development of private coconut plantations, create 5000 direct employment and 5000 indirect employment within and outside Akwa Ibom State, increase the Gross Domestic Product, GDP and Internally Generated Revenue for the state and aid the generation of four megawatts of electricity for use by the factory and the host communities.

The Ibom Electric Metre Assembly Plant. which ground breaking was done in December 2015 is another eloquent testimony of Governor Emmanuel’s determination to industrialise the state.

Located at Awa Iman, Onna LGA, the metering plant is scheduled to begin production in June 2016, with technical partners from China, Pakistan and India.

The plant is designed for the production of single phase and three phase electricity meters, in various configurations and mountings. Other products expected include standard one unit electricity meters, maximum demand meters and smart electricity meters.

At full operational level, the metering company is capable of creating more than 2000 direct jobs and 10,000 indirect jobs.

As a deliberate policy to boost agriculture, the State government also undertook the ground breaking for a Fertilizer Plant located at Abak, on 4th September, 2015.

Programmed to begin production before December 2016 and create more than 2000 direct jobs and another 300,000 indirect jobs at full capacity, the Fertilizer Plant is operated under the Public Private Partnership initiative between Akwa Ibom State and Greenwell Technologies, an American joint venture for the manufacture of different blends of fertilizers, for a wide variety of agricultural needs.

Among other key industrial projects of the Governor Udom Emmanuel led administration are the refineries and the petrochemical company such as the Hi Rev. Oil Petroleum Ltd which is under development is designed to refine 50,000 barrels per day.

The investment attractions of this project include its seating on an oil bloc in Oko, Eastern Obolo LGA. The bloc has at least 17 oil wells, 15 of which have been confirmed to be commercially viable. The distance between the refinery and the crude deposits too is short. A primary challenge to the progress of this project was funding constraints which have now been addressed by the government.

Another of such initiatives is the Resource Petroleum Ltd. With a take-off date of June 2017, the 100,000 barrels per day refinery is projected to employ over 10,000 people in direct jobs and 100,000 in indirect jobs.

The state government has obtained all the basic licenses for this project. Located along Eket-Ibeno Road on 100 hectares of land, Resource Petroleum Ltd is billed to attract President Muhammadu Buhari to its ground breaking, considering the sheer scale of the project.

Fully conscious of the critical nexus, globally, between deep seaport and industrialization, the present government invested massive effort from the get go in the Ibom Deep Sea port project.

Around the world, deep sea ports drive industrialization and multiple economic activities, while the economic activities in turn drive the seaports. This unique development potential, in addition to the monumental job prospects, has made the Ibom Deep Sea Port (IDSP) a huge part of the state’s industrialization agenda.

For this reason, the government put together a 10 member Ibom Deep Sea Port implementation committee, called the Technical Committee for the Realization of Ibom Deep Sea Port (TEIDSP).

Governor Udom Emmanuel has iterated and re-iterated to the TC-IDSP and other development partners that the take off date for the IDSP is December 2018.

The IDSP is designed to be a self sustaining commercial city with oil and gas support services and to maximize the immense maritime potentials of Akwa Ibom State as a major littoral State, with the longest coastline in Nigeria.

IDSP is configured to accommodate off shore oil and gas development; offshore joint ventures with companies in Scotland, Brazil and South Korea; construction of supply boats for off shore oil operation; fabrication of off shore cranes; repair and maintenance of offshore equipment and facilities; production of wet Christmas tree; supply of subsea manifolds and construction of oil platform jackets for oil production systems.

Other operations and activities compatible with the configuration of the IDSP include FSPO fabrication and the export oriented Ibom Liquefied Natural Gas Plant. The Deep seaport is designed to connect the 1000km railway extension line into the Niger Delta, from Kano, which will run from Port Harcourt to Aba through Uyo to the Deep Sea Port.

To underscore its unflagging commitment to the project, the State Government has appointed Transaction Advisors, designers of the Industrial city; issued the certificate of occupancy, signed the contract for the Full Business Case and endorsed an memorandum of understanding with CCECC.

