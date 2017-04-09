How I was nearly killed by a reckless driver – FRSC boss

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos Command, Hyginus Omeje, has warned the personnel of the Corps to be safety conscious by not stopping erring motorists by force.

Omeje told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that he was nearly killed by a commercial driver who faced him with his vehicle in an attempt to escape.

The commander said that the incident happened last march when he tried to stop a driver who was driving an overloaded commercial bus along Costain Area of the state.

“I sighted the commercial bus on Eko Bridge loaded with goods and passengers.

“Its state was dangerous to other road users that I could not over look it. I asked one of my officers to snap the vehicle while on motion.

“We decided to drive down to Costain Bus stop where we knew it would be safe for him to stop without causing traffic obstructions or endangering other people’s lives.

“When I disembarked from my official car in company with my orderly, I flagged the driver down for him to stop, but he refused.

“Rather, he faced me with the vehicle in an attempt to run over me; I was nearly killed by the driver.

“He later resorted to dangerous driving and I had to put a phone call through to the Rapid Respond Squad (RRS) team to join us in following him,’’ he said.

According to Omeje, it took the combined efforts of two teams of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) along Nigerian Breweries and Orile areas before they could stop him.

The commander said that after the driver was stopped by the RRS officials, they requested for his driver’s licence and vehicle particulars but he refused to produce them.

Omeje said that the case has been transferred to the Iponri Police Station for investigation and prosecution.

The FRSC boss, however, warned the officials to always copy the number plates of erring motorists rather than standing on the expressway to stop them by force.

According to him, such vehicles would be traced through its number plates anywhere within the country.

