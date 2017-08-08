IKA Germany appoints Auto Report Africa as authorised GeBe trader, agent for West Africa

IKA Germany (IKA Industrie- und Kraftfahrzeugausrüstung GmbH), a leading global player in the automotive aftermarket spare parts supplies with customers in over 70 countries across five continents, has appointed the Pan-Africa automotive media agency , Auto Report Africa, as an Authorised GeBe Trader and its Agent for Nigeria and Ghana with oversight for the rest of West Africa.

The appointment is part of the move by the German company to fully launch into the West African markets with GeBe range of products, including its newly-introduced made-in-Germany GeBe premium water pumps for a wide range of vehicles. It is also coming at a time many German companies are planning to return to Nigeria because of the current administration’s hard stance on corruption.

Promising to bring to Nigeria, Ghana and the larger West African markets, highest quality GEBE range of products at very competitive prices, with fast, efficient and cost effective delivery from its hub in central Germany, Head of Sales, IKA Germany, Sebastian Hoff, said his company had been missing a representation in Nigeria and other West African markets despite its popularity in other parts of Africa.

“We are set for a solid partnership! Our MD just signed your certificate, all other information, we will take step by step,” Hoff was quoted as saying in a letter sent to the Managing Editor, Auto Report Africa, Olaolu Olusina.

Commenting on the appointment as IKA Germany’s Agent, Olusina attributed it to the grace of God and the confidence of the team in Germany.

“The appointment is not only an expression of confidence in what we are doing on this platform (Auto Report Africa.com) but also an attestation to our total commitment to the automotive industry in Africa,” he added.

“We see this as an opportunity to bring quality and original European standard O.E.M automotive aftermarket spare parts to our market and rid the industry of fake and substandard products. We promise not to betray the trust IKA Germany has reposed in us.”

As O.E.M. carbon brush supplier for Bosch and others, GEBE is recognised for its Quality since 1906. Subsequently the GEBE promise “Quality inside” has been the benchmark during IKA Germany’s portfolio expansions and acquisitions over several decades. To serve its clients in 70+ countries, the company actively manages a well-selected portfolio, with tailored solutions and the highest level of flexibility.

The GeBe range includes automotive electronics and accessories; high-quality engine management components; spare parts for starters and alternators; advanced automotive lighting solutions as well as automotive filters. Recently, the made-in Germany GeBe premium water pumps were added to the range.

Maintaining an in-house quality management department and certified to ISO 9001:2015, GeBe offers a broad portfolio with more than 10,000 part numbers in stock. In the carbon brush segment, GeBe is one of the leading distributors globally.

Working closely with the O.E.M market, the GeBe range is always cutting – edge and covers the latest aftermarket solutions. Ensuring high flexibility, GeBe spare parts are adapted to partners’ need and the customisation of spare parts solutions include individual packaging and labelling.