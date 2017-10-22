Iniesta strikes as Barcelona beat Malaga

Andres Iniesta scored his first goal in over a year as unbeaten La Liga leaders Barcelona saw off winless Malaga.

Barcelona led within two minutes as Gerard Deulofeu scored his first goal for the club, but it should not have counted as the ball went out of play before Lucas Digne’s cross.

Their second was less controversial as Lionel Messi found captain Iniesta, whose deflected shot flew past debutant keeper Andres Prieto – his first strike since scoring against Celtic in the Champions League in September 2016.

Malaga – who did have chances to score – remain bottom on only one point, having only scored three goals in nine games. Barca, on the other hand, have won eight of their nine matches.

The hosts are four points above unbeaten Valencia, who impressively beat fifth-placed Sevilla 4-0 earlier on Saturday.

Real Madrid, another four points behind Valencia, host Eibar on Sunday