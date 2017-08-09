Investiture of Adeniyi Adelaja as 51st President, Rotary Club of Ikeja holds Sunday

The Investiture of the 51st President of the Rotary Club of Ikeja for the 2017/2018 Rotary year, Rotarian Adeniyi Adelaja and the induction of the Board of Directors will take place on Sunday, August 13, 2017.

The ceremony which will take place at the Sheraton Hotel & Towers, Ikeja at 2.00pm will be attended by dignitaries from all walks of life.

The Special Guest of Honour at the occasion is the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode while the guest speaker is Stuart Symington, Ambassador of the United States of America to Nigeria.

The club which is one of the oldest Rotary Clubs in District 9110, Nigeria will use the opportunity to raise funds for its numerous humanitarian activities in the course of the year.