JAMB releases guidelines for Saturday’s mock UTME exam

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has released the guidelines for the 2017 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The examination is slated for Saturday, April 8, 2017.

JAMB, in a statement by its Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, said to achieve a flawless examination, the Board has suspended all activities relating to the ongoing registration exercise in ANY CBT Centre from 8pm on Friday, April 7, 2017.

Registration will resume on April 10.

The statement on Friday added that candidates for mock examination are to check for their examination venue and time using either registration number or e-mail address on www.jamb.org.ng/ checkmockcentre.

Email and text messages have also been sent to candidates.

Candidates, the statement said, would be admitted to their respective centres by the e-slip.