JAMB suspends UTME registration for one day

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Friday announced suspension of registration for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) for one day.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the Registrar of the Board, Is-haq Oloyede, said candidates would not be able to register for the examination at Computer Based Test (CBT) centres across the country on Saturday, April 8.

The suspension, Prof. Oloyede said, which takes effect from 8 p.m on Friday, was to create space for CBT centres to administer Mock UTME tests scheduled for Saturday, April 8..

The registration for UTME will resume on Monday, April 10, the registrar said.

“Therefore, the sale of forms, registration and biometrics at CBT Centres are to be suspended from 8:00 p.m. today till Monday, April 10, 2017. This notice is for the strict adherence of our officers and partners throughout the Federation,” Prof. Oloyede said.

“This is to notify the candidates and the concerned stakeholders that there will be no sale of forms, registration and biometric capturing at the various centres in which the Mock Examinations are taking place.

“This however does not preclude any candidate from going to Banks, NIPOST, interswitch or Remita to procure pins for registration on Monday. This is to prevent any disruption of the process and conduct of the mock examination.”

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) wishes to again assure Nigerians especially the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) candidates and their parents that all hands are on deck to ensure the smooth conduct of this year’s UTME exercise.

We want to reiterate that the interest of the candidates is foremost to the Board and there is no need for any apprehension regarding the purchase of forms and registration for the examinations. It is our commitment as a responsive and responsible body to ensure that no willing candidate is left out and if there is a need to extend the registration deadline, the needful will be done.

Meanwhile, Saturday April 8th , 2017 has been set aside for the Mock UTME. To seamlessly achieve this, the Board has SUSPENDED all activities relating to the registration exercise in ANY CBT centre from 8pm today being Friday 7thof April, 2017 and to resume on Monday 10THof April, 2017. This is to notify the candidates and the concerned stakeholders that there will be no sale of forms, registration and biometric capturing at the various centres in which the Mock Examinations are taking place.

This however does not preclude any candidate from going to Banks, NIPOST, interswitch or Remita to procure pins for registration on Monday. This is to prevent any disruption of the process and conduct of the mock examination.

The Mock Examinations for interested candidates taking place Saturday 8th April, 2017 is intended to familiarize our candidates with the CBT systems and generally forecast the challenges that may be faced ahead in order to proactively address them. It is just a rehearsal for us and candidates who want to experience the situation to expect during the actual examinations.

Therefore, the sale of forms, registration and biometrics at CBT Centres are to be suspended from 8:00 p.m. today till Monday, April 10, 2017. This notice is for the strict adherence of our officers and partners throughout the Federation.

While wishing the candidates and officials participating in the examination a successful mock exercise, we once again re-assure the candidates that there is no need for worry or anxiety. The next one week we believe is sufficient to capture the remaining candidates as about 1,000,000 applicants have successful registered.

However, as stated earlier, no one will be left behind as the deadline may be extended if there are applicants who do not succeed at registering due to circumstances beyond their control.

The Board sincerely regrets all inconveniences and state it resolved to work tirelessly to change the fortune of education in Nigerian.