Just In: CCT acquits, discharges Saraki of false asset declaration charges

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has dismissed charges of false asset declaration against Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The senate president had told the tribunal on May 4 that he would file a no-case submission, which implies that he is not opening a defence but asking the tribunal to discharge him of the charges because there is no case against him.

This was after the prosecution led by Rotimi Jacobs called its final witness and closed it case.

On Wednesday, Danladi Umar, chairman of the tribunal, held that the prosecution did not sufficiently prove its case against the accused person.

He, therefore, discharged him of the charges.

The federal government had brought multiple counts of false asset declaration against Saraki. But the witnesses it brought to the trial gave contradictory testimonies.