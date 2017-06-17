Kresta Laurel unveils construction subsidiary, KLL Limited

Indigenous engineering company, Kresta Laurel Limited has unveiled its latest subsidiary, KLL Construction Limited at a cocktail dinner held at Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Lagos on Thursday.

The occasion, which was also used to honour Messrs Pye Douglas and Nasyr Jakpbek of KONE Elevators of Finalnd, had in attendance the Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria, Pirjo Suomela-Chowdhury, business magnates, financial experts and major stakeholders in the Nigerian Construction industry.

According to the Managing Director of Kresta Laurel Limited, Engr. Dideolu Falobi, the vision of KLL Construction Company was to create and maintain an organisation of highly skilled construction professionals that will deliver consistent results through planned training and with high levels of honesty and integrity with the mission to be the foremost construction company that will deliver high quality services and products to international standards.

This was also corroborated by the Chairman of Kresta Laurel Limited and former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba (Engr.) Gbenga Daniel who explained that the growing demand for the development of critical infrastructure and construction projects in Nigeria led to the birth of KLL Limited placing premium priority on service, quality and safety.

The major aim of the company, Daniel stressed, “is to present a new kind of Construction Company that will stand the test of time and which Nigeria will be proud of by replicating the success story of Kresta Laurel Limited which remains the only ISO certified lift company in Nigeria”.

According to Daniel, “the corporate structure of KLL Construction Limited will take the company to the next level in construction, engineering, services and industrial projects in Nigeria”.

KLL Construction Company Limited will be managed by Brian Greenaway, a qualified and highly experienced British engineer with experience across four continents on various aspects of engineering.

Brian, who has been in the construction industry for over 40 years, has worked in several different roles within the nuclear and power industry in both the UK and Russia. He also worked as Technical Director to UACN from 2012 to 2016 and was instrumental in the delivery of new build and refurbishment projects in Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Asaba and Calabar.

The Finish Ambassador, Pirjo Suomela-Chowdhury expressed her pleasure to have been invited to the event and thanking Otunba Daniel for the grand reception he facilitated to mark the Finnish 99th Independence Anniversary in 2016.

In her words, the Finnish government holds Otunba Daniel in high esteem not only as the major distributor of Finland’s KONE Elevators but his appointment as the President of the Nigeria/Finland Association expressing her confidence that the new initiative will further enhance trade relations between Nigeria and Finland.

KLL Construction Limited’s scope includes building construction, water treatment, plant construction, sewage treatment, road construction, dredging and landfill among other special projects. It promises to deliver eco-friendly projects with excellence.