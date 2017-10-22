Lagos Business School partners Total on knowledge transfer, research

The Lagos Business School (LBS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Educational Partnership Agreement (EPA) with Total Nigeria Ltd., to optimally harness knowledge transfer between both organisations.

Oluasegun Abifarin, Head, Media and Content Development, The Preferred Team (TPT) International, consultants LBS, said in a statement in Lagos that the three-year MoU would involve LBS’s support for Total in its management development efforts.

Abifarin said that others would include participation by Total in certain courses, presentations, conferences, case studies, workshops and forums conducted by LBS.

According to him, the LBS-developed courses that are best suited to the needs of Total and the petroleum industry in general will be taught, adding that LBS and Total would also collaborate in research.

Abifarin said that dignitaries at the MoU signing include Dr Enase Okonedo, Dean, LBS; and Dr Kingsley Ojoh, Executive Director and Chairman, Education Partnership Steering Committee of Total.